Insider Buying: VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) Insider Acquires A$99,000.00 in Stock

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) insider Robert Luciano bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.98 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,000.00 ($70,212.77).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VGI Partners Global Investments alerts:

On Tuesday, June 9th, Robert Luciano purchased 25,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.01 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,350.00 ($35,709.22).

On Tuesday, May 19th, Robert Luciano purchased 1,500 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.07 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,105.00 ($2,202.13).

On Friday, May 15th, Robert Luciano purchased 7,800 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.07 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,146.00 ($11,451.06).

On Wednesday, May 13th, Robert Luciano purchased 10,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.09 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,860.00 ($14,794.33).

On Monday, May 11th, Robert Luciano purchased 25,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.08 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,075.00 ($36,932.62).

Shares of ASX VG1 opened at A$2.09 ($1.48) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $850.47 million and a PE ratio of 19.17. VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd has a 52-week low of A$1.94 ($1.37) and a 52-week high of A$2.58 ($1.83).

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with the opportunity to access the investment strategy of VGI Partners. Its investment portfolio comprises global listed securities, holding a combination of long and short positions, and cash. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for VGI Partners Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VGI Partners Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.