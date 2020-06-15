Insider Buying: VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) Insider Acquires A$99,000.00 in Stock

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) insider Robert Luciano bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.98 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,000.00 ($70,212.77).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 9th, Robert Luciano purchased 25,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.01 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,350.00 ($35,709.22).
  • On Tuesday, May 19th, Robert Luciano purchased 1,500 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.07 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,105.00 ($2,202.13).
  • On Friday, May 15th, Robert Luciano purchased 7,800 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.07 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,146.00 ($11,451.06).
  • On Wednesday, May 13th, Robert Luciano purchased 10,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.09 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,860.00 ($14,794.33).
  • On Monday, May 11th, Robert Luciano purchased 25,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.08 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,075.00 ($36,932.62).

Shares of ASX VG1 opened at A$2.09 ($1.48) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $850.47 million and a PE ratio of 19.17. VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd has a 52-week low of A$1.94 ($1.37) and a 52-week high of A$2.58 ($1.83).

VGI Partners Global Investments Company Profile

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with the opportunity to access the investment strategy of VGI Partners. Its investment portfolio comprises global listed securities, holding a combination of long and short positions, and cash. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for VGI Partners Global Investments (ASX:VG1)

