Insider Buying: Senior plc (LON:SNR) Insider Acquires £1,050,011.07 in Stock

Senior plc (LON:SNR) insider Celia Baxter purchased 14,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7,419 ($94.43) per share, for a total transaction of £1,050,011.07 ($1,336,402.02).

Senior plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45.13 ($0.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 236.40 ($3.01). The company has a market cap of $336.58 million and a PE ratio of 11.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 63.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 123.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47.

SNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt downgraded Senior to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 80 ($1.02) to GBX 90 ($1.15) in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 146 ($1.86) to GBX 67 ($0.85) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 190 ($2.42) to GBX 90 ($1.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 195 ($2.48) to GBX 198 ($2.52) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 90 ($1.15) to GBX 85 ($1.08) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 115.86 ($1.47).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

