Insider Buying: Orezone Gold Corp (CVE:ORE) Director Purchases C$130,000.00 in Stock

Orezone Gold Corp (CVE:ORE) Director Patrick Downey bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,661,500 shares in the company, valued at C$3,029,975.

CVE ORE opened at C$0.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.53. Orezone Gold Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.22 and a 12 month high of C$0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $175.80 million and a P/E ratio of -6.42.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Orezone Gold Corp will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of resource projects. Its principal property is the Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Orezone Gold Corporation(TSXV:ORE) operates independently of IAMGOLD Burkina Faso Inc as of February 25, 2009.

