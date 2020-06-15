Insider Buying: First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Director Buys $58,560.00 in Stock

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Director Frank Blaise Modruson purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $58,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,666.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $13.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $182.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FMBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,973,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,880,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,920,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,048,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,407,000 after buying an additional 813,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,763,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,797,000 after buying an additional 579,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

