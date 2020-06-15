Insider Buying: CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Director Buys 1,229 Shares of Stock

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Director William R. Shepard bought 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $218,884.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $174.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.29. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36. The firm has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.32.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on CME Group from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on CME Group from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on CME Group from $198.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

