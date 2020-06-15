Insider Buying: Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Purchases $68,320.00 in Stock

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 28,000 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $68,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 1,753,680 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,384,200.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 4,280 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $9,244.80.

On Friday, March 27th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 36,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 49,303 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $115,862.05.

On Monday, March 23rd, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 1,374 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $3,462.48.

On Thursday, March 19th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 1,567 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074.20.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 1,951,219 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,998.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERC opened at $2.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. Cerecor Inc has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.88.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cerecor Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERC. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cerecor by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 50,422 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerecor during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerecor by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 564,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 44,205 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Cerecor in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cerecor by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 24,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CERC. Maxim Group cut shares of Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cerecor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

