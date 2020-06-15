Insider Buying: Assura PLC (LON:AGR) Insider Acquires £20,000 in Stock

Assura PLC (LON:AGR) insider Jayne Cottam bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($25,455.01).

The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 23.91. Assura PLC has a one year low of GBX 46.80 ($0.60) and a one year high of GBX 88 ($1.12). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 77.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 77.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04.

Get Assura alerts:

Assura (LON:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 2.80 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 2.80 ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assura PLC will post 294.3740334 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a GBX 0.71 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.70. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Assura’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

AGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 75 ($0.95) to GBX 80 ($1.02) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Assura from GBX 94 ($1.20) to GBX 87 ($1.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.02) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Assura from GBX 81 ($1.03) to GBX 83 ($1.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 80.29 ($1.02).

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.