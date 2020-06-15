Informa (LON:INF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a research note released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INF. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered Informa to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,050 ($13.36) to GBX 715 ($9.10) in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 910 ($11.58) to GBX 885 ($11.26) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 710 ($9.04) to GBX 530 ($6.75) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Informa has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 711.55 ($9.06).

Shares of LON INF opened at GBX 453.16 ($5.77) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.86. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 326.70 ($4.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 900.80 ($11.46). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 449.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 634.54.

In related news, insider Derek Mapp purchased 2,964 shares of Informa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 439 ($5.59) per share, for a total transaction of £13,011.96 ($16,560.98). Also, insider Stephen Davidson acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 470 ($5.98) per share, for a total transaction of £7,520 ($9,571.08).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

