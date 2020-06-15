Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €23.50 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €23.50 ($26.40) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($28.09) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.22) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($26.97) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €19.78 ($22.23).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.09) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($22.13).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.