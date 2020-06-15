INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. ValuEngine raised INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

IDEXY opened at $13.77 on Thursday. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

