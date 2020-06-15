Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) & Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) and Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Summit Financial Group and Independent Bank Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Financial Group $126.27 million 1.61 $31.87 million $2.53 6.20 Independent Bank Group $731.11 million 2.29 $192.74 million $5.08 7.67

Independent Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Financial Group. Summit Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.6% of Summit Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Independent Bank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Summit Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Independent Bank Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Financial Group and Independent Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Financial Group 22.82% 11.93% 1.23% Independent Bank Group 27.36% 9.10% 1.40%

Volatility & Risk

Summit Financial Group has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank Group has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Summit Financial Group and Independent Bank Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Independent Bank Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Independent Bank Group has a consensus price target of $43.80, suggesting a potential upside of 12.42%. Given Independent Bank Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Independent Bank Group is more favorable than Summit Financial Group.

Dividends

Summit Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Independent Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Summit Financial Group pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank Group pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Summit Financial Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Independent Bank Group has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Independent Bank Group beats Summit Financial Group on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc. that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Trust and Wealth Management, and Insurance. Its community banking services include demand, savings, and time deposits; commercial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, as well as trust and wealth management, and cash management services. The company also offers insurance brokerage services, such as corporate and personal property and casualty insurance products, as well as group health and life insurance products, and consulting services. It operates thirty banking locations. Summit Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single-family interim construction loans; commercial loans comprising SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages. In addition, it offers debit cards, online and mobile banking, eStatement, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and management services, including analyzed business checking, business savings, and treasury management services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 73 branches. Independent Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

