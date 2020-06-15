IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Receives $31.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

PI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on IMPINJ from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of IMPINJ in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMPINJ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in IMPINJ by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,397,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,480,000 after buying an additional 165,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,165,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,064,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,518,000 after purchasing an additional 82,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,463,000 after purchasing an additional 70,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 373.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 494,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 389,999 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PI stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.12 million, a PE ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 2.56. IMPINJ has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $40.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.76.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.45. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. IMPINJ’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IMPINJ will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

