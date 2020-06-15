IDEX Market Cap Tops $13.19 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 15th. One IDEX token can now be bought for $0.0260 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $13.19 million and approximately $43,914.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IDEX has traded up 34% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.57 or 0.01873655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00174289 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00040939 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00110699 BTC.

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,461,795 tokens. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

