Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Holdings Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,434,649 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,816 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.63% of Huntington Bancshares worth $52,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 421.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $425,206.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 532,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,596,942.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

