Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Short Interest Down 7.4% in May

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the May 14th total of 2,710,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 151,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Hudson Technologies by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 37,571 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Hudson Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,161,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 197,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Hudson Technologies by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 54,306 shares in the last quarter. 39.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HDSN opened at $1.07 on Monday. Hudson Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Hudson Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.53% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $36.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudson Technologies will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing services.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.