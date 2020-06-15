HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,192 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 393,605 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in HP were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in HP by 5.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 206,130 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in HP by 100.0% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 20,000,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,200,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HP by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,651,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $392,609,000 after acquiring an additional 974,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in HP by 10.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,163,175 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $211,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,798 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,345.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Insiders acquired 80,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,835 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPQ stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 185,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,865,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.67.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HP to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of HP from $22.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

