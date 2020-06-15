Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $6.50 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.06.

HMHC stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.13. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $189.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.78 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,031,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,380 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at $7,745,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at $6,819,000. Tarsadia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter valued at $1,453,000. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at $3,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

