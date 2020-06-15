Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 120,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,688,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,837,000 after purchasing an additional 27,444 shares during the last quarter. 43.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,265,361.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,070.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 3,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $166,083.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,159,530.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,825 shares of company stock valued at $7,458,949. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

HRL stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.42. 10,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,283. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of -0.05. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $51.53.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

