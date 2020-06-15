Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL) Director Buys C$119,400.00 in Stock

Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL) Director Kevin Drew Nabholz acquired 200,000 shares of Horizon North Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$119,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$119,400.

HNL stock opened at C$0.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.32. Horizon North Logistics Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$2.05. The stock has a market cap of $102.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.79.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HNL shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$0.75 price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics in a research note on Friday. AltaCorp Capital dropped their target price on Horizon North Logistics from C$2.00 to C$1.85 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Horizon North Logistics from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on Horizon North Logistics from C$0.45 to C$0.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Horizon North Logistics from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

