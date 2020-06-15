Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hometrust Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Hometrust Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hometrust Bancshares from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hometrust Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Hometrust Bancshares alerts:

Hometrust Bancshares stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. Hometrust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.22). Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $31.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Hometrust Bancshares will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Hometrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

In other Hometrust Bancshares news, Director Richard Tyrone Williams purchased 2,000 shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $27,760.00. 6.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTBI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Hometrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 40.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hometrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Hometrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hometrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.