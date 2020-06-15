Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,576 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Holly Energy Partners worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $4,984,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kenneth Norwood purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $25,270.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 43,492 shares in the company, valued at $314,012.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.04. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $30.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.59.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 37.74%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

HEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Holly Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.48.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

