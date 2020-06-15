Hi Mutual Society (HMC) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.54 Million

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and BigONE. Hi Mutual Society has a market cap of $3.54 million and $36,945.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00044729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.27 or 0.05279658 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002357 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00054460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031858 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012471 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society (HMC) is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io

Hi Mutual Society can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

