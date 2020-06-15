Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,144 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Hess Midstream Partners worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Hess Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after buying an additional 129,407 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $498,000. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HESM shares. TheStreet raised Hess Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hess Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hess Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hess Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,257. The firm has a market cap of $330.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.50. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. J Letwin bought 10,000 shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,914.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

