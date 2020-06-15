Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 64.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 56,333 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Hess by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 89,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $241,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,007,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HES traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.52. 63,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,710. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.25. Hess Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 45.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

HES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

