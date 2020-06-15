HEROcoin (PLAY) Market Cap Hits $289,593.20

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. HEROcoin has a market cap of $289,593.20 and $4,153.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One HEROcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.57 or 0.01873655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00174289 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00040939 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00110699 BTC.

HEROcoin Token Profile

HEROcoin was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,013,505 tokens. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

HEROcoin Token Trading

HEROcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

