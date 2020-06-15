Hennessy Advisors Inc (NASDAQ:HNNA) Short Interest Update

Hennessy Advisors Inc (NASDAQ:HNNA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the May 14th total of 112,700 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

In other Hennessy Advisors news, CEO Neil J. Hennessy acquired 23,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $170,029.38. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Hennessy Advisors alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hennessy Advisors by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

HNNA opened at $7.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.29. Hennessy Advisors has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $12.78.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.