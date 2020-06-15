Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HEINY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Heineken in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heineken has a consensus rating of Hold.
Shares of HEINY stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.39. Heineken has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $57.84. The company has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.80.
Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
