Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HEINY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Heineken in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heineken has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of HEINY stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.39. Heineken has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $57.84. The company has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

