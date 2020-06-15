Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) PT Raised to $37.00

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine cut Heartland Financial USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Heartland Financial USA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.75.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average of $40.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.22. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.21). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $138.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 19.32%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at about $360,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 140.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 29,219 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.