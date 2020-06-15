Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,660,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the May 14th total of 12,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 969,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days. Currently, 15.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,622 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 273.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after buying an additional 31,056 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCSG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $24.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $449.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

