Head to Head Review: BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) vs. Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM)

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.8% of BeyondAirInc . shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Neuronetics shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of BeyondAirInc . shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Neuronetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BeyondAirInc . and Neuronetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondAirInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00 Neuronetics 0 1 3 0 2.75

BeyondAirInc . currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.75%. Neuronetics has a consensus price target of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 182.19%. Given Neuronetics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than BeyondAirInc ..

Profitability

This table compares BeyondAirInc . and Neuronetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondAirInc . -203.22% -176.57% -102.97% Neuronetics -55.58% -68.77% -33.83%

Volatility & Risk

BeyondAirInc . has a beta of -0.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuronetics has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BeyondAirInc . and Neuronetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondAirInc . $7.72 million 13.72 -$6.56 million ($0.84) -7.67 Neuronetics $62.66 million 0.56 -$29.04 million ($1.58) -1.20

BeyondAirInc . has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neuronetics. BeyondAirInc . is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neuronetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Neuronetics beats BeyondAirInc . on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BeyondAirInc . Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. The company is based in Garden City, New York.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrist customers. Neuronetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

