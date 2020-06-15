Head-To-Head Review: Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) and Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS)

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) and Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Analog Devices and Adesto Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Analog Devices 20.05% 14.51% 7.92% Adesto Technologies -22.73% -23.38% -8.97%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Analog Devices and Adesto Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Analog Devices 0 6 14 0 2.70 Adesto Technologies 0 7 1 0 2.13

Analog Devices presently has a consensus target price of $123.14, indicating a potential upside of 4.00%. Adesto Technologies has a consensus target price of $11.96, indicating a potential upside of 0.44%. Given Analog Devices’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Analog Devices is more favorable than Adesto Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.4% of Analog Devices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Adesto Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Analog Devices shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Adesto Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analog Devices has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adesto Technologies has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Analog Devices and Adesto Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Analog Devices $5.99 billion 7.28 $1.36 billion $5.15 22.99 Adesto Technologies $118.17 million 3.12 -$26.86 million N/A N/A

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Adesto Technologies.

Summary

Analog Devices beats Adesto Technologies on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices. The company was founded by Raymond P. Stata and Matthew Lorber in 1965 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications. Its offerings enable customers to differentiate their IoT systems and product designs. The company's technology is used in various connected products, such as smart utility meters, wearable fitness trackers and medical monitors, home automation, building control systems, fleet management systems, and satellite communications applications. Its products portfolio includes IoT edge servers, routers, network nodes, and communication modules, as well as analog, digital, and non-volatile memory technologies, application-specific integrated circuits distributed network systems, and IP cores. The company also provides software, software development kits, tools, and system solutions to help speed time to market for customers. Its solutions enable seamless access to data, allowing for intelligent control of things in today's connected world. Adesto Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

