Head to Head Contrast: Origen Financial (OTCMKTS:ORGN) and Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (OTCMKTS:IRET)

Origen Financial (OTCMKTS:ORGN) and Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Origen Financial and Investors Real Estate Trust Reit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origen Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Investors Real Estate Trust Reit 0 4 3 0 2.43

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a consensus price target of $76.17, suggesting a potential upside of 6.30%. Given Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Investors Real Estate Trust Reit is more favorable than Origen Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Origen Financial and Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origen Financial N/A -1.80% -1.80% Investors Real Estate Trust Reit 43.62% 15.10% 5.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.6% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Origen Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Origen Financial has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Origen Financial and Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origen Financial $50,000.00 N/A -$160,000.00 N/A N/A Investors Real Estate Trust Reit $185.76 million 4.69 $79.21 million $3.72 19.26

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has higher revenue and earnings than Origen Financial.

Summary

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit beats Origen Financial on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Origen Financial Company Profile

Origen Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It manages residual interests in its securitized loan portfolios. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Origen Financial, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Southfield, Michigan.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

