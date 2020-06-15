Head-To-Head Analysis: CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and Public Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBL & Associates Properties -16.54% -14.73% -2.55% Public Storage 52.93% 30.33% 13.31%

CBL & Associates Properties has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Storage has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and Public Storage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBL & Associates Properties $768.16 million 0.08 -$108.78 million $1.36 0.24 Public Storage $2.85 billion 12.06 $1.52 billion $10.75 18.28

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than CBL & Associates Properties. CBL & Associates Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Public Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CBL & Associates Properties and Public Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBL & Associates Properties 1 0 0 0 1.00 Public Storage 6 3 3 0 1.75

CBL & Associates Properties presently has a consensus price target of $0.25, indicating a potential downside of 24.90%. Public Storage has a consensus price target of $217.92, indicating a potential upside of 10.92%. Given Public Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Public Storage is more favorable than CBL & Associates Properties.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Public Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Public Storage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Public Storage beats CBL & Associates Properties on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties. CBL continuously strengthens its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

