HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.50 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded HC2 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HC2 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Shares of HCHC stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. HC2 has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $152.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.27.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.36). HC2 had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HC2 will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis acquired 24,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $77,733.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 308,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,619.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avram A. Glazer acquired 612,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $1,874,660.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,604 shares in the company, valued at $766,848.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCHC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of HC2 by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 11,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 39.11% of the company’s stock.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

