HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $10.50 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark cut First Majestic Silver from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Majestic Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $7.80 to $6.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a $2.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

AG opened at $9.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.26. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.75 and a beta of 1.07.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $86.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 63,835 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 41,657 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth $2,084,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth $2,380,000. 27.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.