HC Wainwright Raises Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Price Target to $8.00

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.20 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 122.22% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Aegis lowered their price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics from $1.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ekso Bionics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,441. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.17. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 210.43% and a negative net margin of 68.97%. The business had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) by 534.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,997 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Ekso Bionics worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

