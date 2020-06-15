Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Price Target Increased to $52.50 by Analysts at BWS Financial

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) had its price target raised by analysts at BWS Financial from $44.00 to $52.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BWS Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HWKN. BidaskClub raised Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.48. The stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,551. Hawkins has a 12 month low of $26.82 and a 12 month high of $47.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.67. The company has a market cap of $416.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. Hawkins had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.64 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hawkins will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth about $985,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Hawkins by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Hawkins by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hawkins by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Hawkins by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

