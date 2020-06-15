Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) Insider Christopher Hill Sells 4,293 Shares

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) insider Christopher Hill sold 4,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,640 ($20.87), for a total value of £70,405.20 ($89,608.25).

Shares of HL opened at GBX 1,615 ($20.55) on Monday. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,147 ($14.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,186 ($27.82). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,619.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,664.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,380 ($17.56) to GBX 1,411 ($17.96) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.18) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hargreaves Lansdown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,578.73 ($20.09).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

