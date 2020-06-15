H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Standpoint Research raised H & R Block from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on H & R Block from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get H & R Block alerts:

Shares of HRB opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.81. H & R Block has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in H & R Block by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in H & R Block by 306.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after buying an additional 346,570 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in H & R Block by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after buying an additional 10,409 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in H & R Block by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 602,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after buying an additional 30,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in H & R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.