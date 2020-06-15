H & R Block (HRB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 16th. Analysts expect H & R Block to post earnings of $3.72 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE HRB opened at $17.87 on Monday. H & R Block has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $29.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.81.

HRB has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research upgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

