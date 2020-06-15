Guggenheim Boosts PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target to $42.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its price objective raised by Guggenheim from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Shares of PAGS opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.46. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $53.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 458.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 57.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.