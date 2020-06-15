Guess? (NYSE:GES) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cowen cut Guess? from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Guess? from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet cut Guess? from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Guess? from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guess? currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.33.

Guess? stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $661.56 million, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.66. Guess? has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $260.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.13 million. Guess? had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Guess? will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Guess? by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,641,000 after purchasing an additional 699,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,220,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Guess? in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,289,000. THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in Guess? in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,837,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

