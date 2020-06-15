Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

GH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Guardant Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

NASDAQ GH opened at $77.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -92.88 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.32 and its 200 day moving average is $78.70. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $112.21.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $351,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $1,158,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,196.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,597,608 shares of company stock valued at $796,244,325 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.