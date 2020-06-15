Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,737 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.46% of Guardant Health worth $30,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,607,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 431.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 546,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,003,000 after purchasing an additional 443,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,259,000 after buying an additional 36,065 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 445.9% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 23,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 19,323 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $1,158,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,196.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $483,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,468.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,597,608 shares of company stock worth $796,244,325. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

Guardant Health stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.59. 4,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,219. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -92.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.70. Guardant Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $112.21.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

