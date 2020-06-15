GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Stock Rating Lowered by Benchmark

Benchmark lowered shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GRUB. DA Davidson reiterated a sell rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GrubHub from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on GrubHub in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on GrubHub from $38.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. GrubHub currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Get GrubHub alerts:

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $60.38 on Friday. GrubHub has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $80.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.34 and a beta of 1.25.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GrubHub will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GrubHub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $43,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,274.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,361 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of GrubHub by 346.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GrubHub by 186.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.