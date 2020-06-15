GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Raised to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $63.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of GrubHub from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GrubHub from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of GrubHub from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GrubHub from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.75.

NYSE GRUB opened at $60.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.34 and a beta of 1.25. GrubHub has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $80.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.42.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.76 million. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GrubHub will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $43,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,274.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,361. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in GrubHub by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in GrubHub in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in GrubHub by 346.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

