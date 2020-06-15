Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

GTN has been the subject of several other research reports. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gray Television from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $14.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $23.07.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.75 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

