Graham (NYSE:GHM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Graham Corporation designs and builds vacuum and heat transfer equipment for process industries and energy markets worldwide. The Company’s products include steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, Heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers. It markets to chemical, petrochemical, petroleum refining, and electric power generating industries, including cogeneration and geothermal plants. Graham Corporation is headquartered in Batavia, New York. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GHM. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Graham from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $12.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 0.72. Graham has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $23.77.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 million. Graham had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 2.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Graham during the first quarter worth $28,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 7.9% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 775,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 56,691 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 5.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 130.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 24,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

