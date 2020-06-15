Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have GBX 206 ($2.62) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 179 ($2.28).

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 150 ($1.91) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 315 ($4.01) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 228.50 ($2.91).

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86. TI Fluid Systems has a one year low of GBX 117.80 ($1.50) and a one year high of GBX 282 ($3.59). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 173.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 202.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of €0.06 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from TI Fluid Systems’s previous dividend of $0.03. TI Fluid Systems’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

About TI Fluid Systems

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems for the light duty automotive market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems, and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems. The Fluid Carrying Systems segment offers brake and fuel lines/chassis bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

