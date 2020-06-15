Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 400 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 target price on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZURN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 418.50 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays set a CHF 405 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 380 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 360 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 382.77.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52-week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

